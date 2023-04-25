What are the benefits of a product requirements document?

As most product management experts will tell you, the benefits of good documentation are hard to deny. Here are some of the top reasons a product requirements document makes a positive impact on the product creation process:

1. PRDs give clarity to everyone before and during the project

The more you can get everyone on the same page—whether it’s business and technical teams or product managers—clearly identifying project dependencies, roadblocks, risks, and assumptions before you start development makes the process smoother.

The same goes for the multiple stakeholders involved during a project. Having a product requirements document provides everyone something to reference. It’s all about keeping the train on its tracks.

2. PRDs set reasonable expectations

Not only does a PRD tell us what a product or feature requires from the engineering team or development team, It also allows time and space to identify the features they will not be working on in the product launch.

Identifying risks and project dependencies are a critical part of your success metrics, right?

That’s why you must figure out what you can do to minimize the risks while prioritizing tasks with key dependencies attached. If done correctly, it will put that information in one place so the product manager or stakeholders can set reasonable timelines and keep them on track.

3. PRDs build better team relationships

No one likes to miss a release date—especially a product manager.

PRDs genuinely help make the development process a team effort. A well-documented process not only gives the overall business objectives but also should outline who is typically responsible for what, so the core team can succeed.

When teams can see what everyone is doing, trust and respect are easier to build. Not to mention that a robust planning process leaves space for people to speak up about functional specifications when other teams are under or over-assigned work.

Example of ClickUp's Resource Allocation Template

What should you include in a product requirements document?

The key to a PRD is to balance thoroughness and brevity. Too much detail makes it harder to read, take in, and retain. Too little detail can lend itself to errors, incorrect assumptions, unanswered questions, and breakdowns in the overall success metrics.

Just like with many other strategy documents, the simplest way to break this down is by answering the standard questions of who, what, when, why, and how. Clear and short formats work best. Use links liberally to provide deeper dives into information without cluttering up the primary document.

Who is in charge and doing what?

Your document should have a clear line to leadership (especially for those who have strategy questions) and a clear breakdown of which teams (or individuals) are involved and in what responsibilities.

This is not the place to get granular on a team level (remember: this document is high-level and for the whole organization), but it should tell Team A whether they need to contact Team B or Person C with Question X.

For example, if Design Team B is responsible for designing the product, a column in the document should specify “designer” or “design team” and the leader of that team (or the person responsible for design) should be tagged. This makes it easy for those with questions or who need to speak with design to find the right person.

What are you building?

This the obvious what of a product requirements document, but it should (obviously) be front and center. There are a couple other questions to answer here as well, including:

What are your goals or objectives with this product?

What features are included (and not) in this round of development

Answering the last question can help ensure teams don’t go down an unnecessary rabbit hole or prioritize features that you plan to release in a later release.

When will the product launch and when will everyone actually know this?

In some cases, you’ll be developing your product requirements document before you know where that product or feature falls on the priority list. In this case, answering the question of when might be forthcoming.

If you do have the timeline, include the sprint, target launch date, or other project milestones in the document. Don’t have these timelines? No worries. It’s normal to develop PRDs without a timeline, key elements, release criteria, or implementation details fully pinned down.

Your document should also answer when will everyone know this is ready for launch? In other words: What are your release criteria in the product strategy?

Typically release criteria includes functionality, usability, reliability, performance, security, and the ongoing maintenance that will likely be needed.