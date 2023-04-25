NASA got us to the moon. Now SpaceX wants to get us to Mars. The shift from traditional to Modern Agile software development isn’t so different.

Software development teams want to ship high-quality products faster to improve customer satisfaction. Modern Agile helps them by prioritizing respect, experimentation, and safety, not just processes and plans.

The good news? Adopting the Modern Agile approach doesn’t always mean dropping everything and starting over. If you’re already using an Agile framework, you’re well positioned to start thinking about Modern Agile.

Let’s go!

What is Modern Agile?

Modern Agile is an adaptive approach to the software development process that delivers in increments and iterations, like traditional Agile, but prioritizes safety, value, and simplicity.

How did Modern Agile develop?

Modern Agile is an evolution of the software development methodology principles set out in the Agile Manifesto.

This document took software development in a new direction. Agile values broke teams out of systems and processes that held back collaboration and flexibility. Here’s how it worked:

Build self-organizing teams to accomplish goals . Don’t become too attached to a single tool or process

Spend more time delivering working software than documenting its development

Create more feedback loops for the customer while recognizing that customer contracts are still important

Make project plans flexible so teams can respond to scope changes

Soon new software development methodologies popped up based on the principles of Agile. Agile teams got used to Scrum sprint planning and Kanban boards.

While agile methods remain useful, Modern Agile goes further. It still has team collaboration, trust, and flexibility at its core, but it’s not tied to a single development method. Teams pick the aspects of Agile that work best for them. Smaller teams might like the rapid code deliveries of Lean but still need a Scrum-like daily standup to discuss obstacles.

Modern Agile transformation isn’t “anti-process.” It means continually refining existing processes if it helps teams scale delivery.

The bottom line? Teams are more important than processes.

4 principles of Modern Agile Development

Modern Agile’s core principles work for both software development teams and organizations as a whole. Their goal? Empower your team and company to challenge any process, including traditional Agile, that has room for improvement.

“Modern Agile is a natural evolution that’s long overdue,” says Agilist David Stannard. “It’s a cleaner way to engage with colleagues and customers without losing the knowledge and skills that make products work.”

1. Make people awesome

By “people,” this principle refers to every stakeholder your company serves, from employees to the customer.

Leaders shouldn’t be afraid to take a step back and audit development processes that no longer work for everyone.

Here’s an example.

Agile Kanban boards use work-in-progress (WIP) limits to make sure developers don’t juggle too many tasks at once. Teams set WIP limits during sprint planning. However, once sprints kick off, front-end developers can often feel overextended.

The Modern Agile framework leaves room to revisit processes already in motion. So the Kanban Service Delivery Master (SDM) would routinely ask teams to reflect on their workflows. The front-end team can speak up if there’s a problem. How does this make stakeholders feel awesome?

The SDM worries less about losing developers due to stress

The front-end team doesn’t feel the need to take shortcuts to maintain timelines

The customer benefits from a better product when teams have the proper resources

If adjusting WIP limits makes teams feel “awesome” — even if it slightly slows the development cycle — then do it!

2. Make safety a prerequisite

As a culture, successful software development depends on employee and customer safety. Safety here is about more than physical well-being.

Company leaders need to create a “safe” workplace by treating employees like, well, people. It means valuing an employee’s time and relationships as much as their ability to deliver software.

Showcasing safety for employees could be in the form of adopting an official remote work policy, so developers can better manage their personal lives while staying productive.

For customers, it means they trust your product will deliver on its promise, and you'll be there to help them achieve their goals.

Creating a safe environment doesn’t happen overnight. It depends on employee and customer feedback. To create this culture, agile leaders send regular surveys asking stakeholders to rate their safety levels and suggest ways to improve it.

3. Experiment and learn rapidly

Any product will have successes and failures. With Modern Agile, it’s important to see both success and failure as learning opportunities.

Sure, mistakes cost a company money, but they can also lead to growth opportunities for avoiding future mishaps. Like Amazon’s spectacular Fire Phone failure — they learned very quickly where not to invest.

Try reframing "failures" as experiments that didn’t have the desired outcome. This can broaden team knowledge and sharpen expertise for future developments. The trick to doing this successfully? Documentation.

A snippet of code, screenshot, or detailed retrospective are helpful for documenting what went wrong, and what can be improved for next time. Try using a tool like ClickUp Docs to build a knowledge base of learnings to equip your team for any questions that might arise down the road.