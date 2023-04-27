Sprint planning meetings are regular sessions where your scrum team decides which backlog items to prioritize in the next sprint, what you can realistically expect the team to achieve, and how the team will tackle those items. Here’s how to run yours.

Before the sprint planning scrum

1. Revisit company and team goals

Without a foundational understanding of what customer value the company and your team need to deliver, planning meetings simply can’t succeed. So make sure you are up-to-speed on the latest company goals and user personas and ask the team to review them before attending your meeting.

Even if your goals and personas aren’t changing as often as you plan sprints, reminding the team of these foundational truths is an important step. In a recent study by MIT Sloan, only 28% of leaders could accurately list three of their company’s top strategic priorities. While there are likely multiple reasons for this disconnect, one simple fix to keep teams aligned to organizational goals is to revisit them (briefly) every time you start a new planning cycle.

Alternately, you can spend the first five to ten minutes of your meeting going over this information. But if your goal is to keep meetings short and sweet, asking teams to review goals ahead of time can help keep things snappy (not to mention it gives teams more time to marinate on any questions, concerns, or ideas they want to bring into the meeting).