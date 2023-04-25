The Technical Debt Quadrant

The most common way to think about and understand technical debt is using the Technical Debt Quadrant (designed by Martin Fowler). It visualizes technical debt on two axes: from deliberate to accidental and prudent to reckless.

The other type of prudent debt is the accidental kind. This typically happens when you believe your solution will result in perfect code—but learn after implementation that there was something missing.

Work in tech long enough and you’ll find that this type of technical debt is inevitable. No matter how careful and committed to perfect code your teams are, sometimes a better solution will come knocking after the fact.

Much less desirable is our third type of debt: reckless and deliberate. This happens when teams intentionally prioritize speed over quality even when that speed will harm the business, customers, or process.

Finally, we have reckless, inadvertent debt, which happens when teams don’t have the knowledge or experience they need to build the product or feature, and, eventually, they create accidental and often massive problems for themselves down the line.

The bottom line here is that understanding technical debt can help us avoid the part of the quadrant that can sink us and plan appropriately for the types of tech debt we might encounter or choose to take on.

How to avoid technical debt: 5 ways to get out and stay out

Some code debt is inevitable, yes, but the truth is a lot of us are drowning in it—and that’s alarming. The same McKinsey survey reported 60% of surveyed leaders said their technical debt has risen perceptibly in the last three years. And just 15% said they’ve noticeably paid theirs down.

This is a problem. And companies need to get smart about solving it—taking on good technical debt when it makes sense but also having concrete plans for digging out of the debt trench.

Here are five ways to stay out, get out, or otherwise smartly plan for your technical debt:

1. Destigmatize technical debt

Much like anything in life, if there’s a stigma around tech and financial debt, nobody wants to talk about it. This is why step one is to destigmatize the term and talk openly about it as a business.

Destigmatizing debt doesn’t mean embracing it recklessly. But it does mean talking honestly about it, and being transparent not only within teams but with leadership and the rest of the organization. It does mean planning for it and being realistic.

2. Track your technical debt and build it into the planning process

Do you know what your technical debt looks like? If the answer is no, how can you possibly manage it and pay it down? A report from Gartner explained when leaders actively manage and reduce their technical debt, they can cut service delivery time in half.

You read that right: 50%.

Actively managing starts with tracking and organizing your debt so that you can strategically pay it down. It also means making technical debt a part of (and a priority in) sprint planning, capacity planning, and velocity conversations.