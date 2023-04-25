The 5 scrum meetings you need to know about

1. Daily scrum meetings

One of the most popular types of scrum meetings—according to the previously mentioned State of Agile Report—is the daily standup, also sometimes known as the daily scrum meeting. It should be a lightning-fast look at goals, progress, and potential problems. Every person in the room should be able to answer three questions:

What were you able to accomplish yesterday? What do you plan to accomplish today? Are there any blockers on your horizon?

The term standup came to be because these types of scrum meetings are meant to stay short, so many teams conducted them standing up—for those able—to prevent anyone from getting too comfortable. Now that many teams are working remotely, we’re less likely to stand, but the goal of the meeting should still be to keep things as condensed as possible.

2. Sprint planning scrum

The goal of your sprint planning scrum is to identify what you want to achieve in the next sprint and how you’ll achieve it. This sprint planning meeting typically lasts about one hour for every week of the upcoming sprint (e.g. if your sprint is two weeks, your meeting is two hours or less).

That said, there are ways to shorten them—like good pre-planning and the right sprint-tracking tools.

3. Product backlog refinement

In between sprint backlog and refinement meetings, ask your scrum team to take a look at the sprint backlog, add details, and note priorities, and dependencies. Of the different types of scrum meetings, this one depends on team organization.

Otherwise, if you don’t keep the sprint backlog organized, product owners and the scrum master won’t have much to use to plan the next sprint.

4. Sprint review

At the end of each sprint, it’s time for teams to present the work to the product owner (and sometimes other stakeholders).

The goal: feedback.

Think of this meeting as both a demonstration and an opportunity for stakeholders to ask questions and offer up feedback. That feedback is then added to the backlog for future consideration.

5. Sprint retrospective

The other end-of-sprint meeting scrum recommends is the retrospective. But this time the stakeholders usually aren’t in the room.

It’s just the teams themselves hashing out what went well, what didn’t go well, what they learned, and how things should shift in the coming sprints.

We also recommend retrospectives at the end of larger-scale projects–and those retros should include a wider range of participants. Leadership, marketing, and other stakeholders can join to assess every team’s contribution to communication, coordination, and GTM.

