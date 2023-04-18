Software teams have been leading the charge for an agile mindset–and now the rest of the company is starting to catch on. And if you ask successful companies about their agile practices, you’ll find one key thing in common:

They aren’t just using agile processes, ticking best practices off a checklist, or implementing new tools. They have cultivated and prioritized agile mindsets. They’ve done the work to shift their culture, not just their task list.

For those still undergoing an agile transformation, that culture shift is harder than it sounds. In fact, 76% of companies (in a study from McKinsey) said transforming the culture and ways of working were the toughest part of making change. Which is why it’s so important to focus on mindset rather than assuming it will work itself out on the periphery while you change up your processes.

What is an agile mindset?

Before we talk about making a mindset shift within your organization, let’s get on the same page about what an agile mindset actually is.

An agile mindset, born from the agile manifesto and continually evolving, is the practice of prioritizing:

Individuals and interactions over processes and tools

Working software over comprehensive documentation

Customer collaboration over contract negotiation

Responding to change over following a plan

In other words, companies with an agile mindset are adaptable, flexible, innovative, prioritize trust, and care more about customer value and their employees than they do about bureaucracy, process, seniority, and other hierarchical values.

So, what exactly does this mindset look like? Let’s dig deeper.

Adaptability, flexibility, and trust

The old way of thinking (sometimes called a bureaucratic mindset) focused on process. Organizations developed standard processes and teams were expected to stick to them. These same organizations often held planning sessions yearly to set goals, map out the projects for the year, etc.

While this certainly kept some chaos at bay, it also created rigid standards that started to show some serious flaws as business processes, global events, and customer expectations sped up. In other words, it didn’t leave much room to adapt to change and meet customer needs quickly.

An agile mindset asks us to deprioritize those old ways of thinking. Not because processes, goals, or planning are bad (we’re huge fans!), but because being able to pivot to better serve the real people who use (or make) your products is more important.

This is why we consider adaptability, flexibility, and trust the foundation of the agile mindset.

Adaptability

Just as in nature, it’s adapt or die, so too is it in business. At the business level, the team level, and the individual level, we need to be able to change our ways of thinking and working to adapt ourselves to the market and world we work in.

When a global pandemic forces us all inside, even notoriously change-averse industries like government and publishing learn to use Zoom. When the technology to stream movies and TV becomes available, you either take advantage (like Netflix) or lose your shirt (like Blockbuster). When customer expectations shift, we either shift with them or lose trust.