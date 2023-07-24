Forms that get work flowing.

Capture responses and instantly route work to the right team at the right time. ClickUp Forms are customizable, easy to complete, and connect to trackable tasks for quick action.

efficiency

Convert responses into trackable tasks.

Get projects off the ground lightning fast. With powerful automations you fully control, turn form responses into tasks that plug directly into the your workflows.

flexibility

Always capture relevant data.

Simplify your intake processes with conditional logic. ClickUp Forms dynamically update based on responses, making them easier to complete and better at capturing relevant info.

Solutions

Customize for any intake process.

Turn user feedback into product improvements.

Make it easy for users to report bugs, submit feature requests, or suggest UX improvements—then automatically convert responses into trackable tasks for your team's product backlog.

