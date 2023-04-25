Anyone who's worked in product development can attest that prioritization is the key to success. About 42% of product managers say prioritization is one of the top three issues they struggle with, although, we'd argue it's closer to 99%.

Aligning multiple teams, varying stakeholders, and customer feedback on what should be built next isn't easy. Thankfully, there are quite a few frameworks available to help decide what should be tackled next.

An Impact Effort matrix is a popular framework used by software development teams. The matrix helps to prioritize work based on its importance, urgency and difficulty. Using this framework can enables teams to:

Focus on the work that will have the most impact

Understand the available resources for implementation

Identify areas where additional resources or support are needed

Teams who run prioritization exercises on a regular cadence – like monthly, quarterly, or before each Sprint – are more effective at resource allocation and projecting timelines. It's an exercise that gets more efficient with practice, so give it a try today with the Impact Effort Matrix template below!