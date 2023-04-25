Does your day-to-day work match up with business priorities? For many software teams, the answer is no. Which is why folding practices like prioritization workshops into your business is even more important than ever. Here’s how to run one.

Before the workshop

1. Make your project/task list

Which tasks or projects do you want to rank and prioritize? Are you ranking items within a single sprint? A particular set of product features? Or perhaps a larger scale?

Whatever the answer, you’ll want to make this list before going into the meeting to ensure nothing important gets left out of the discussion.

And if you want to whittle down a long priority list in order to keep your meeting short and productive? This is a great time to set up a voting process for stakeholders to identify which priorities should be up for consideration. This has the added benefit of getting everyone thinking about the priorities ahead of the meeting.