If you’ve ever had a project go off the rails because everybody thought Task X was someone else’s responsibility, you already know that defining roles and responsibilities is essential to success. Here’s how to do it well.

Prep

Before the meeting, prepare your whiteboard (whether physical or virtual). There are two common ways of organizing a whiteboard for this type of discussion:

Method 1: With one column for roles, two columns for responsibilities, and an unassigned column

Method 2: With each role listed on both axes of a grid

IMPORTANT: Make sure to communicate the scope of the discussion before you start. Are you defining team roles and responsibilities overall? Are you defining roles and responsibilities for a specific project or sprint? Or is this specifically about a new product or new team responsibilities that need to be divvied up?

Depending on the scope of the information, you may choose to communicate it in an email or Slack discussion or collect it in one location for reference and let people know that they need to review in advance of your meeting. The clearer you are up front, the more smoothly the meeting will go.

The meeting

1. Outline the roles on the project, product, or team

Who will be working on this project or product? What are their job titles? Keeping with the scope of the meeting (as determined before you start), in the roles column, include each of the relevant job titles.

If you have multiple people in a role (for example, three developers), include the title once and recognize that the workload in those roles’ responsibility columns might be commensurately larger. If someone is filling two roles, you can still include both titles in order to make it clear what each of their roles includes.

2. Collaborate to identify responsibilities

If you are using whiteboard method #1: In the first responsibility column, have each team member add the responsibilities that they think each role should take on. For now, have them skip their own role and only identify what they think other team members are responsible for.

For example, the developer role is likely responsible for writing code, peer-reviewing code, and launching final product. Q&A is probably responsible for product testing at key intervals.

If you are using method #2: rather than having everyone include responsibilities in a single column, ask them to place their assumptions in the box where their role intersects with the role they are assigning responsibilities.

For example, if a developer is putting in assumptions for the designer’s role, they would find the engineer box at left, find the design box at top, and choose the intersecting box to put the designer’s responsibility stickies into.

Depending on the scope of the meeting, you may also want to limit the number of responsibilities each person can add. Some experts suggest limiting each team member to 3 - 5 sticky notes.

Having each team member contribute will often surface misunderstandings, unassigned responsibilities, and important clarifications that need to be made.