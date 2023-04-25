A story map is a visual tool that shows how your users interact with your software. It helps you capture the requirements for a tool or feature as seen by your users. Here’s how to create yours.

Before the meeting

1. Understand your business objectives

Before going into this meeting, make sure you are clear on the business’ goals. What is the business trying to achieve overall? What is its objective with the product or feature you’ll be mapping?

Make sure you have the answers to these questions and that you communicate those answers to the team before they start mapping.

This can be done before the meeting begins via documentation and/or it can be the first order of business in the meeting itself. This context will help you align the user stories with those goals and prioritize properly if you have a lot of user stories.

2. Understand your user needs

The other piece of information you need pre-meeting is this: who are your users and what do they want or need from your business or product? If you don’t already have them, pre-meeting is a great time to create personas to help your team understand the different types of users your product serves. Since your story map relies on understanding how users want to use your product, it’s essential to know who those users are before you kick off the meeting.