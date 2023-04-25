Want to understand what's actively in development? Look at the roadmap. Need to share the vision with a new customer? Look at the roadmap. Want to share progress and drive alignment with executives & stakeholders? Look at the roadmap.

It goes without saying, but the product roadmap is the lifeblood for your software development team. It's the pulse of iterative development that allows any stakeholder to understand what's in progress, up next, and what the future vision looks like.

The hard part is getting agile teams to align on what's committed and what's not. To give you more time to align on commits, we took the guesswork out of developing processes with a ready-made template that simplifies building and managing your product roadmap in ClickUp.

This template guide provides an overview of the core components of the ClickUp Product Roadmap Template. After you apply the template, ClickUp's native flexibility allows you to tailor the platform to meet the changing needs of your unique agile team. Included in the Product Roadmap Template you'll find: