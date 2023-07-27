A Product Requirements Doc (PRD) outlines the who, what, why, when, and how of developing a product or feature. Expect to continuously update the PRD throughout the development lifecycle as new information is uncovered. This ClickUp template will help keep your product, design, and engineering teams aligned, facilitate long-term collaboration, and communicate priorities to those getting the work done.
Template Includes
- Personas & User Scenarios
- Features
- Release Criteria
- Designs
