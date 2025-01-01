Work smarter with
Brain Max

The AI super app that learns from your knowledge to increase productivity by up to 58%

Save 2 days per week, guaranteed.

1.1 days
saved per week
Brain Max transforms scattered knowledge into focused, high-impact productivity.
3X
Faster than typing...
BrainWave turns speech into action across your apps – no keyboard required.
88%
in cost savings
Replace multiple productivity tools and subscriptions with one AI super app.
Brain m1

AI that knows your work inside and out

Talk to Brain Max for instant answers and intelligent insights from all your tools, files, and data in one place.

Has my latest PR merged?
Which pages has Aleksei been working on?
What files are shared with me?
Find me Jen's presentation
Create a marketing campaign project
Universal AI

Ask the premium AI models anything

Chat with the latest AI models for coding, writing, complex reasoning, and more – without switching between apps.

Brain Max AI models Brain, Gemini, OpenAI, DeepSeek, Claude, and more
Universal Search

Search across all your apps

No more digging for answers. Locate buried files, lost threads, and half-remembered conversations instantly.

Brain Max AI search bar with 3rd party integrations

Your ideas,
realized instantly

Generate images, tasks, messages, projects, and more – with zero prompt engineering or manual input.

Brain Max options for send a message, generate images, create a task, and schedule a meeting

Search the Web

Get answers from the web with clear citations you can trust.

Brain Max web search with terms

Deep Search

Hours of research instantly focused into detailed, thoughtful answers.

Brain Max deep search with term 'latest cybersecurity threats'
BrainWave

Work faster than humanly possible, with a new superpower - your voice.

Skip the typing with BrainWave, AI-driven speech-to-text that lets you talk to your apps.

Brain Wave screenshot with voice to text conversation
Brain Max AI agents with 3rd party integrations

Triple productivity with AI voice to text

Speak your mind, anywhere – free from the keyboard.

Brain Wave screenshot with 220 words per minute voice to text vs 45 words per minute keyboard

Your first take is your final draft

AI turns thinking out loud into structured, ready-to-use text.

Brain Wave screenshot showing recorded voice to text with AI correction

Privacy & Compliance

Enterprise-grade peace of mind

Your business stays secure and private with Brain Max.
No unauthorized data training, collection or misuse.

Brain Max Privacy
No data training ever
We contractually forbid AI providers from training on your data.
No data retention ever
We don't store your data with AI providers. Non-Enterprise auto-deletes after 30 days.
The best AI model always
We continuously test multiple AI models to find the best one for each task.
