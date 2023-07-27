The Remote Work
OS is here.

Put all of your work in one platform so you can collaborate and manage from anywhere.
Know what everyone is working on
Plan what to do next
See what was done (and not done)

Join 800,000+ highly productive Remote teams

Free Forever

Remote teams use ClickUp to
effortlessly manage work worldwide.

Tasks
Cut out emails by keeping all your action- based communications in one place.
Read more
Docs
Establish clear processes and share them with anyone, publicly or privately.
Read more
Goals
Ensure everyone is aligned by defining and reviewing weekly, measurable goals.
Read more
Inbox
Never forget again! Create reminders and see what pressing tasks you have to work on.
Read more
Dashboards
Get a birds-eye view of all work to know exactly how tasks are progressing.
Read more
Views
Choose work views that matter to you! Filter your workflow to stay on track.
Read more

Stay aligned, clear, and connected.

Proprietary features

01. Track progress

Track progress
Visualize the progress of your projects remotely, and easily adjust the timeline so everyone knows what to work on next.

02. Monitor work in real-time

See who's online, what people are working on in real-time, and what everyone did today for seamless virtual management.
See who's online, what people are working on in real-time, and what everyone did today for seamless virtual management.

03. Manage workloads

Manage workloads
Monitor sprints and backlogs with burndown charts to stay on top of your development game no matter where you are!

04. Collaborate on anything

Collaborate on anything
Keep relevant conversations regarding tasks and projects in one centralized place. Include attachments, links, emojis, and more!

05. Set priorities

Set priorities
Set priorities for your tasks and quickly group them in a List to see what's most urgent.
More Features
Track progress
Visualize the progress of your projects remotely, and easily adjust the timeline so everyone knows what to work on next.
See who's online, what people are working on in real-time, and what everyone did today for seamless virtual management.
See who's online, what people are working on in real-time, and what everyone did today for seamless virtual management.
Manage workloads
Monitor sprints and backlogs with burndown charts to stay on top of your development game no matter where you are!
Collaborate on anything
Keep relevant conversations regarding tasks and projects in one centralized place. Include attachments, links, emojis, and more!
Set priorities
Set priorities for your tasks and quickly group them in a List to see what needs to get done first.

Become remote ready in minutes.

Integrate Directly with Zoom

Integrate Directly with Zoom Integrate Directly with Zoom

Instantly start and schedule Zoom meetings from within tasks. Get notified to join a meeting in progress and receive the meeting details with a recording link afterwards.
Read more
Pre-Built Templates for Remote Work

Pre-Built Templates for Remote Work

Use one of our convenient templates to get your team going instantly!
Use Template
Generate your LineUp™

Generate your LineUp™

Keep your priorities focused and give transparency into what people are working on! LineUp™ answers: What should I work on next? What are Sarah's priorities right now?
Read more
Teams: User groups

Teams: User groups

Teams save you tons of time when you're working with groups of people. If you're unsure who to assign a task to or have tasks that require a department, create a Team!
Read more
integrations

Integrate with 1,000+ tools you already use.

Dropbox Onedrive Cloud Storage Google Calendar Slack Zoom

Check out these remote tips and tricks.

Learn how to work remotely with ClickUp.

How to use ClickUp Dashboards
Justin Smith
Presented by Justin
ClickUp for Remote Work
Justin Smith
Presented by Justin
Automation Features
Sophia Kaminski
Presented by Sophia
How ClickUp and Front reinforce remote team productivity
Sophia Kaminski
Presented by Sophia
from our blog

Related articles.

The Ultimate Guide to Team Collaboration For Remote and On-Site Teams

Max 11min read

Read more
AY Alex York
Alex York

10 Virtual Meeting Etiquette Rules for Work

Max 12min read

Read more
HP Haillie Parker
Haillie Parker

What is Real-time Collaboration and How Can It Benefit Your Team?

Max 8min read

Read more
AY Alex York
Alex York

Collaborate with your remote team, today!

Start Now
Download ClickUp's special collaboration with Raconteur: Future of Work
Free training & 24-hour support
Serious about security & privacy
Highest levels of uptime the last 12 months
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our cookie policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
Accept All Cookies
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our cookie policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
Accept All Cookies

Sign up for FREE and start using ClickUp in seconds!

Next
Please enter a valid email address
Contact Sales
Thanks!
We'll be right with you.
Save one day every week. Guaranteed.
We analyzed the time saved by over 4,000 teams after switching to ClickUp to manage their projects. That's 52 days back every year!
Please enter a valid email address
Get More Time
No, I want to waste 1 day per week