Remote teams use ClickUp to
effortlessly manage work worldwide.
Tasks
Cut out emails by keeping all your action- based communications in one place.
Docs
Establish clear processes and share them with anyone, publicly or privately.
Goals
Ensure everyone is aligned by defining and reviewing weekly, measurable goals.
Inbox
Never forget again! Create reminders and see what pressing tasks you have to work on.
Dashboards
Get a birds-eye view of all work to know exactly how tasks are progressing.
Views
Choose work views that matter to you! Filter your workflow to stay on track.
Stay aligned, clear, and connected.
Proprietary features
More Features
Visualize the progress of your projects remotely, and easily adjust the timeline so everyone knows what to work on next.
See who's online, what people are working on in real-time, and what everyone did today for seamless virtual management.
Monitor sprints and backlogs with burndown charts to stay on top of your development game no matter where you are!
Keep relevant conversations regarding tasks and projects in one centralized place. Include attachments, links, emojis, and more!
Set priorities for your tasks and quickly group them in a List to see what's most urgent.
Become remote ready in minutes.
Instantly start and schedule Zoom meetings from within tasks. Get notified to join a meeting in progress and receive the meeting details with a recording link afterwards.
Use one of our convenient templates to get your team going instantly!
Keep your priorities focused and give transparency into what people are working on! LineUp™ answers:
What should I work on next? What are Sarah's priorities right now?
Teams save you tons of time when you're working with groups of people. If you're unsure who to assign a task to or have tasks that require a department, create a Team!
integrations
Integrate with 1,000+ tools you already use.
Download ClickUp's special collaboration with Raconteur:
We analyzed the time saved by over 4,000 teams after switching to ClickUp to manage their projects. That's 52 days back every year!