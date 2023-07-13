Core task views
Simple yet powerful views for managing work.
Understand where all your work stands at a glance by organizing tasks with flexible sorting, filtering, and grouping options.
Tailor your task management, project tracking, and workflow visualization to your preferences. ClickUp's 15+ views are fully customizable, empowering you to work the way that suits you best.
Advanced task views
Manage time & resources.
Adjust timelines, priorities, and tasks to keep up with project changes. Add dependencies, visualize progress, and move tasks to quickly reschedule due dates.
Get a high-level overview.
See multiple projects side-by-side or one at a time with flexible sorting, and calculate the critical path to forecast bottlenecks.
Prioritize all your work.
Organize how you see your work with a variety of sorting options. Create cascading views to easily see what's coming next.
Page views
Create beautiful Docs, wikis, and more—then connect them to workflows to execute on ideas with your team. Collaborate in real time with comments, and convert text into trackable tasks to stay on top of ideas.
REPLACES: MS Word | Google Docs
Reviews
The multiple views are perfect, giving each person the ability to view the content in the format best suited to them.
Incredible flexibility and a huge number of features, and many, many choices of views (to slice out selected aspects of everything underway)... ClickUp is like a combination of JIRA and Asana on steroids.
"I like the way I can see and analyze my to-dos in different ways with multiple views... I always know exactly what I need to do. I just have to do it."