View your work, your way.

Tailor your task management, project tracking, and workflow visualization to your preferences. ClickUp's 15+ views are fully customizable, empowering you to work the way that suits you best.

Free forever.

No credit card.

views.png
star
star
star
star
star

Based on 10,000+ reviews on

g2crowd logo
capterra logo
getapp logo
views.png

Join 800,000+ Highly Productive Teams

  • Booking-dot-com Logo
  • IBM Logo
  • Logitech Logo
  • Fortinet Logo
  • Tibco Logo
  • Spotify Logo
  • T-Mobile Logo
  • Netflix Logo

Core task views

Simple yet powerful views for managing work.

views-list.png

Understand where all your work stands at a glance by organizing tasks with flexible sorting, filtering, and grouping options.

Advanced task views

Get deeper insights with Advanced views.

  • Manage time & resources.

    Adjust timelines, priorities, and tasks to keep up with project changes. Add dependencies, visualize progress, and move tasks to quickly reschedule due dates.

  • Get a high-level overview.

    See multiple projects side-by-side or one at a time with flexible sorting, and calculate the critical path to forecast bottlenecks.

  • Prioritize all your work.

    Organize how you see your work with a variety of sorting options. Create cascading views to easily see what's coming next.

Gantt.png

Page views

Seamlessly collaborate on any project.

Create beautiful Docs for any need.

Create beautiful Docs, wikis, and more—then connect them to workflows to execute on ideas with your team. Collaborate in real time with comments, and convert text into trackable tasks to stay on top of ideas.

REPLACES: MS Word | Google Docs

Software Teams LP_Tab IMage 1 (Plan)_Docs.png

Reviews

Why teams love ClickUp views.

Top 100 Fastest Growing Products Best Software Awards 2021
review-aa.png

Anna AFounder/Consultant

The multiple views are perfect, giving each person the ability to view the content in the format best suited to them.

review-mp.png

Marc PSenior Bioinformatician

Incredible flexibility and a huge number of features, and many, many choices of views (to slice out selected aspects of everything underway)... ClickUp is like a combination of JIRA and Asana on steroids.

review-kb.png

Komi B.ABig Data Analyst

"I like the way I can see and analyze my to-dos in different ways with multiple views... I always know exactly what I need to do. I just have to do it."

From our blog

Related Articles.

gantt-head.png

20 Simple Gantt Chart Examples for Everyone

Read More
dashboard-examples-in-clickup.png

A Beginner’s Guide to Dashboards in ClickUp (With 15 Use Case Examples)

Read More
kanban-board-examples-2.png

20 Kick-Ass Kanban Board Examples

Read More

One app to replace them all.

All of your work in one place: Tasks, Docs, Chat, Goals, & more.

icon of life preserver ring

Free training & 24-hours support

icon of a shield

Serious about security & privacy

icon of an odometer

Highest levels of uptime the last 12 months