Organize your
to-do lists from anywhere.

Create clear, multi-functional to-do lists to easily manage your ideas and work from anywhere so you never forget anything again.
Your to do lists, tasks, and reminders — all in one place.

Join 800,000+ Highly Productive Teams

Manage your to-do's from anywhere.
Global To-Do Lists

Manage your
to-do's from anywhere.

Create and access your to-do lists from anywhere: desktop, mobile phone, or browser tab. Now you'll never miss an idea or forget what you need to do next.
Create the perfect list for every need.
Customization

Create the perfect list for every need.

You can make ClickUps to-do lists show what you want, how you want. Add formatting, coloring, and link items with assignees or tasks to transform lists into actionable workflows.
Save time with checklist templates.
Templates

Save time with checklist templates.

Save any list as a template to reuse and customize as many times as you want. You can even create recurring tasks with saved checklists for error-free processes.
Never miss a task or idea again.
Organization

Never miss a task or idea again.

ClickUp's Home view makes it easy to view and customize everything you need to work on. Set reminders, reschedule tasks, and assign priorities so you never lose anything again.

Add checklists to your...

Tasks
Create clear action items for tasks.

Create clear action items for tasks.

Add checklists to any task in ClickUp to create clear processes for yourself or your team.
Docs
Keep track of items with Doc checklists.

Keep track of items with Doc checklists.

Embed interactive checklists into your ClickUp Docs so you and your team can check off items within your documents.
Notes
Add checklists to your notes.

Add checklists to your notes.

Create checklists from your ClickUp Notepad or through the browser extension to keep track of ideas or to-do's while you work.
Create clear action items for tasks.

Create clear action items for tasks.

Add checklists to any task in ClickUp to create clear processes for yourself or your team.
Keep track of items with Doc checklists.

Keep track of items with Doc checklists.

Embed interactive checklists into your ClickUp Docs so you and your team can check off items within your documents.
Add checklists to your notes.

Add checklists to your notes.

Create checklists from your ClickUp Notepad or through the browser extension to keep track of ideas or to-do's while you work.
from our blog

Related articles.

10 Free To-Do List Templates by ClickUp

Max 10min read

Read more
AY Alex York
Alex York

How To Create an Action Items List (Action Items Template)

Max 6min read

Read more
EC Erica Chappell
Erica Chappell

The 14 Best To-Do List Apps In 2022

Max 18min read

Read more
GS Greg Swan
Greg Swan

Put all your to-do's in one
place to save time.

Please enter a valid email address
Get Started
Free training & 24-hour support
Serious about security & privacy
Highest levels of uptime the last 12 months
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our cookie policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
Accept All Cookies
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our cookie policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
Accept All Cookies

Sign up for FREE and start using ClickUp in seconds!

Next
Please enter a valid email address
Contact Sales
Thanks!
We'll be right with you.
Save one day every week. Guaranteed.
We analyzed the time saved by over 4,000 teams after switching to ClickUp to manage their projects. That's 52 days back every year!
Please enter a valid email address
Get More Time
No, I want to waste 1 day per week