Crm Views
See client relationships at a glance.
Manage everything from sales pipelines, customer engagement, and orders with ClickUp's 10+ highly flexible views. Easily track and manage your accounts on a List, Kanban Board, Table view, and more.
Accelerate client growth and customer satisfaction with ClickUp, the all-in-one work platform. Visualize your pipeline, streamline customer workflows, and collaborate on opportunities with your team.
Visualize pipeline
Track and manage accounts
Collaborate with your team
Streamline customer workflows
Crm Views
Manage everything from sales pipelines, customer engagement, and orders with ClickUp's 10+ highly flexible views. Easily track and manage your accounts on a List, Kanban Board, Table view, and more.
Performance Dashboards
Create high-level views to monitor customer lifetime value, average deal sizes, and more. ClickUp's 50+ Dashboard widgets make it easy to visualize all of your customer data in one place.
Email Management
Eliminate silos and fast-track communication by integrating your emails with ClickUp. Collaborate on deals, send project updates to clients, and onboard customers with a single email hub.
Relationships
Create your ideal system to store and analyze contacts, customers, and deals. Add links between tasks, documents, and more to easily track all your related work.
Automations & Forms
Automatically assign tasks for each stage of your pipeline, trigger status updates based on activity, and switch priorities to alert your team on where to focus next.
Features
Organize your accounts with a scalable hierarchy of Folders and Lists. Share projects with your clients and set granular permissions to control who sees what.
integrations
Templates
Testimonials
I can have a CRM, project management and production tracking, all under one tool.
ClickUp replaces a lot of different apps such as Trello, Dropbox, JIRA, Todo apps, team collaboration apps, chat apps, Evernote and even CRM.
ClickUp is a complete platform that solves various functions of my company. I use it to manage sprints for my development teams, my marketing flow, and to manage a personalized CRM circuit with my clients.