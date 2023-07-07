Manage and grow customer relationships in one place.

Accelerate client growth and customer satisfaction with ClickUp, the all-in-one work platform. Visualize your pipeline, streamline customer workflows, and collaborate on opportunities with your team.

  • Visualize pipeline

  • Track and manage accounts

  • Collaborate with your team

  • Streamline customer workflows

Free forever.

No credit card.

CRM_LP_v6-STATIC.png
CRM_LP_v6-STATIC.png

Join 800,000+ Highly Productive Teams

  • Booking-dot-com Logo
  • IBM Logo
  • Logitech Logo
  • Fortinet Logo
  • Tibco Logo
  • Spotify Logo
  • T-Mobile Logo
  • Netflix Logo

Crm Views

See client relationships at a glance.

Manage everything from sales pipelines, customer engagement, and orders with ClickUp's 10+ highly flexible views. Easily track and manage your accounts on a List, Kanban Board, Table view, and more.

views graphic (2).png

Performance Dashboards

Analyze data for customer insights.

Create high-level views to monitor customer lifetime value, average deal sizes, and more. ClickUp's 50+ Dashboard widgets make it easy to visualize all of your customer data in one place.

Sales Pipeline Dashboard

Email Management

Centralize customer outreach.

Eliminate silos and fast-track communication by integrating your emails with ClickUp. Collaborate on deals, send project updates to clients, and onboard customers with a single email hub.

Email

Relationships

Build the perfect customer database.

Create your ideal system to store and analyze contacts, customers, and deals. Add links between tasks, documents, and more to easily track all your related work.

Sales@2x (5).png

Automations & Forms

Streamline customer workflows with Automations & Forms.

Automate handoffs, status updates, and more.

Automatically assign tasks for each stage of your pipeline, trigger status updates based on activity, and switch priorities to alert your team on where to focus next.

Automations
  1. Organize Customers
  2. Manage Pipeline
  3. Track Orders
  4. Work With Clients
  5. Discuss Initiatives
  6. Tag and Filter
  7. Draft Docs
  8. Set Processes
  9. Calculate Deal Size
  10. Add Geographic Data

Features

Simplify account management.

  1. Organize Customers
  2. Manage Pipeline
  3. Track Orders
  4. Work With Clients
  5. Discuss Initiatives
  6. Tag and Filter
  7. Draft Docs
  8. Set Processes
  9. Calculate Deal Size
  10. Add Geographic Data
Organize Customers

Organize your accounts with a scalable hierarchy of Folders and Lists. Share projects with your clients and set granular permissions to control who sees what.

integrations

Integrate your favorite CRM tools.

Sync your team's most important apps to ClickUp in seconds.

Templates

Get started with a template.

Sales@2x (5).png

Account Management

Sales Pipeline Dashboard

CRM

map-view

Real Estate Agent

views-activity.png

Customer Service

HR Views

Hiring Candidates

Invoice Template Doc.png

Invoices

Testimonials

Businesses love using ClickUp for their CRM.

Top 100 Fastest Growing Products Best Software Awards 2021
walter-p.png

Walter PSales Manager

I can have a CRM, project management and production tracking, all under one tool.

tony-s.png

Tony SSmall Business Owner

ClickUp replaces a lot of different apps such as Trello, Dropbox, JIRA, Todo apps, team collaboration apps, chat apps, Evernote and even CRM.

victor-m.png

Victor MAccount Manager

ClickUp is a complete platform that solves various functions of my company. I use it to manage sprints for my development teams, my marketing flow, and to manage a personalized CRM circuit with my clients.

From our blog

Related articles.

create-CRM-in-CU-768x576.png

How to Create Your Own CRM in ClickUp

Read More
CRM-and-project-management.png

Combining CRM & Project Management – All in One CRM Software

Read More
CRM-templates.png

10 Free CRM Templates: Excel, Google Sheets, & ClickUp

Read More

All of your work, in one place.

Bring your work, tools, and teams together in ClickUp, the all-in-one collaborative work hub.

icon of life preserver ring

Free training & 24-hours support

icon of a shield

Serious about security & privacy

icon of an odometer

Highest levels of uptime the last 12 months