Customer Service Management

Add template

  • Folder

  • Intermediate

Excellent customer service requires excellent organization...which can be tricky when you're juggling tickets, chats, and assistance at once! The key is to start out with the perfect template to minimize the clutter and help you focus on your customers—and your own peace of mind.
 
ClickUp's new customer service template is the ultimate tool to help customer support reps:
 
  • Organize clients, feedback, and priorities with expert-level efficiency
  • Track your customers, partners, or satisfaction ratings —all in one place
  • Collaborate with teams and departments on tickets, issues, and solutions
 

ClickUp Customer Service Template

 
This template helps customer service reps and agents streamline their support management system with user-friendly views, forms, and customizable fields.
 
 
Included in this template are four customizable views that streamline key aspects of the customer support experience:
 
  • List view: Visualize all tickets by type and escalation on a flexible List
  • Board view: Organize and track each ticket's progress with a drag-and-drop Kanban board
  • Form view: Keep your customer service request forms at hand and ready to be sent out in seconds
  • Doc view: Reference the full set of instructions for using this template at any time
 
ClickUp's customer service template is pre-set with a List just for tickets, broken into sub-categories like escalated tickets and the tickets assigned to you.
 
 
To better prioritize customer requests at a glance, this template is equipped with pre-built Custom Fields that allow you to add important details to a ticket such as:
  • Type of issue
  • Completion status
  • Requestor's contact email
  • Customer satisfaction rating
 
One of the best time-saving features with this customer support template is in the pre-built Form view. Not only is a pre-built Customer Service Request Form at your fingertips to send out on the fly, every Form submission instantly becomes a new task that appears exactly where it belongs.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Template Includes

    • +3
    • RESOLVED, OPEN, CLIENT RESPONDED, NEEDS CLARIFICATION, IN PROGRESS, PENDING

  • Category
  • Customer Sentiment
  • Notes
  • Requestor email
  • Requestor name

  • Customer Service Request
  • Escalations
  • Categories
  • Submissions
  • My Tickets
  • Calendar
  • How to Use this Template

  • When due date arrives, post comment.

Free forever with 100MB storage
Get Started
Free training & 24-hour support
Serious about security & privacy
Highest levels of uptime the last 12 months
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our cookie policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
Accept All Cookies
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our cookie policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
Accept All Cookies

Sign up for FREE and start using ClickUp in seconds!

Next
Please enter a valid email address
Contact Sales
Thanks!
We'll be right with you.
Save one day every week. Guaranteed.
We analyzed the time saved by over 4,000 teams after switching to ClickUp to manage their projects. That's 52 days back every year!
Please enter a valid email address
Get More Time
No, I want to waste 1 day per week