Finding the perfect candidate for a job position can be a daunting task. With the right template, you can quickly and accurately review, compare, and prioritize candidates to ensure your team finds the ideal fit.

ClickUp's Hiring Candidates Template is designed to help streamline and visualize your hiring process. In this template you'll have all the tools you need to:

Evaluate candidates with ease using customizable rating scales

Stay organized with checklists, due dates, and other reminders

Compare applicants with tracking boards and interactive tables

Whether you're looking for your next remote hire, or just want a better way to review resumes, ClickUp's Hiring Candidates Template will help take the guesswork out of finding your perfect fit.

Benefits of a Hiring Candidates Template

A hiring candidates template is an invaluable tool for any organization. It can:

Help ensure a fair and consistent hiring process

Make it easier to compare candidates and quickly identify the best fit

Ensure that all the relevant information about a candidate is captured and organized

Provide greater efficiency in the hiring process, saving time and resources

Main Elements of a Hiring Candidates Template

ClickUp's Hiring Candidates Template is designed to help you track and manage the hiring process. This Space template includes:

Custom Statuses: Create tasks with custom statuses such as Submitted, In Progress, Phone Interview, Offer, and Rejected to keep track of each candidate's status throughout the process

Custom Fields: Categorize and add attributes to manage your hiring tasks and easily visualize candidate data

Custom Views: Open 5 different views in different ClickUp configurations, such as Read me HR Applicant Tracking, chat view, Full Gallery, Full Listing, and list view so that all the information is easy to access and organized

Project Management: Improve candidate tracking with time tracking capabilities, tags, dependency warning, emails, and more

How to Use a Hiring Candidates Template

Hiring the right candidate for the job takes time and effort, but with the right template, the process can be made easier. Here are the steps to use the Hiring Candidates Template:

1. Establish criteria

Before you start the hiring process, it is important to take the time to establish the criteria for the position. This includes the job responsibilities, desired qualifications, and any other relevant factors.

Use a Doc in ClickUp to record the criteria for the position.

2. Create a job description

Once you have the criteria for the position, use it to create a detailed job description that outlines the job duties, requirements, and expectations.

Create a Doc in ClickUp to create a job description that you can share with potential candidates.

3. Source candidates

Now that you have the job description, it’s time to start sourcing potential candidates. You can do this through job sites, social media networks, or even referrals from current employees.

Create tasks in ClickUp to track each candidate and assign them to team members who are responsible for sourcing and reviewing them.

4. Interview candidates

Once you’ve identified potential candidates, it’s time to start the interview process. Schedule each candidate for an interview and ask them questions related to their experience, qualifications, and any other relevant topics.

Use Calendar view in ClickUp to set up and track interviews.

5. Review candidates

After the interviews, it’s time to review the candidates and decide who will be offered the job. Review the criteria you established and compare each candidate’s qualifications and answers to determine the best fit.

Use the Table view in ClickUp to compare and review candidate qualifications side-by-side.

6. Make an offer

Once you’ve decided on the best candidate for the job, it’s time to make an offer. Create an offer letter that outlines the position, salary, and any other relevant details.

Create a task in ClickUp to make sure the offer letter is sent out on time.

Get Started with ClickUp's Hiring Candidates Template

Human Resources professionals can use this Hiring Candidates Template to help everyone stay on the same page when it comes to recruiting and tracking job applicants.

First, hit “Add Template” to sign up for ClickUp and add the template to your Workspace. Make sure you designate which Space or location in your Workspace you’d like this template applied.

Next, invite relevant members or guests to your Workspace to start collaborating.

Now you can take advantage of the full potential of this template to quickly and efficiently hire candidates:

Use the Read me HR Applicant Tracking View to easily keep track of applicants and their progress

The Chat View will help you communicate with applicants quickly and efficiently

The Full Gallery View will give you a space to view all applicants in one place

The Full Listing View will help you organize applicants by job role and skills

Organize tasks into twenty different statuses: Submitted, In Progress, Phone Interview, Offer, Rejected, to keep track of progress

Update statuses as you progress through tasks to keep team members informed of progress

Hold regular meetings to discuss progress and any issues

Monitor and analyze tasks to ensure maximum productivity

Get Started with Our Hiring Candidates Template Today

