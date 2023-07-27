ClickUp Chrome Extension

The ClickUp Chrome Extension brings five of the most disconnected features of project management into one incredible app.
The ClickUp Chrome Extension
create task
track time
take screenshots
Attach emails
web clipper
save notes
Change the way you create tasks in ClickUp, forever.

Instantly create tasks by setting a default location, and add the website you're viewing to a task in one click. Website tasks include screenshots, hyperlinks, and more! Want more? Create tasks from emails!
Never lose track of time again

ClickUp’s Extension offers free Native Time Tracking so you can be sure exactly how long you and others are spending on certain tasks. This means no more guessing who worked for how long.
Capture, Mark Up, and Attach Screenshots

Capture a website, bug, or really just anything and post it into a task. Easily communicate what you want to your team by drawing or writing right on the screenshot with tons of editing tools!
Attach emails to tasks and create tasks from emails

Get an Add To ClickUp button in each email to attach entire emails to tasks. Even create new tasks from emails with the email attachment so you can quickly view, jump back or download the email!
Save a tree, clip a website.

With one click, add websites to tasks or docs so you can come back to them at anytime. Plus, you can even add screenshots and clip text to stay far ahead of the game.
Capture Ideas and Action Items with Notepad

Start typing action items, save ideas and write down any ideas that come across your mind with the Notepad. Perfect for ensuring your work doesn’t fall through the cracks. Write anything in the text area to Get Started.
