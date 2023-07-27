Bring Your Tickets
and Tasks Together

Stay on top of your inbox by quickly linking, creating, and jumping between tasks in ClickUp and tickets in Zendesk!
What is Zendesk?

Zendesk is a customer support platform that
lets you connect with customers by phone,
chat, email, social media, or any other channel.
What you can do with Zendesk in ClickUp:
Create ClickUp tasks

Quickly add ticket information into your ClickUp tasks, assign members, and set due dates all within Zendesk.
Link ClickUp tasks

Attach any number of ClickUp tasks to a ticket in Zendesk for easy reference to task status and ID.
View links in ClickUp and in Zendesk with real-time status updates

When you create or link a ticket to a task it will automatically add a link back in your ClickUp task.

