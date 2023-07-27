Google Drive Meets ClickUp

Google Drive
Link your Google Drive files to tasks in ClickUp with just a couple of clicks. You can even drop them from your drive directly into task comments.

Attach Google Drive Files to Tasks

Browse Your Personal and Team Drives without Leaving the Platform

Files from your Google Drive are handled and previewed just like any other attachment.
Create Google Files without Leaving ClickUp

Reduce time and clicks by creating Google files inside of ClickUp. Any documents, drawings, sheets, or slides docs added will automatically be saved in Google Drive and attached to your task!

Link Multiple Accounts

ClickUp users can link one cloud storage account per Team.
This lets you keep ClickUp Teams and cloud files unique.
Absolutely Unlimited Storage

For the cost of $5/month, enjoy unlimited storage, access to cloud apps,
and over 50 customizable features
Looking for Another Cloud Storage Integration?

Check out Dropbox! Check out Box! Check out OneDrive!
