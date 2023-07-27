Box Meets ClickUp

Enable Box in your ClickUp Cloud Storage to quickly attach files to your tasks!
Box Meets ClickUp

What is Box Cloud Storage?

With Box, you can store any type of file in the cloud — from photos and videos to financial information — and access it easily anytime, anywhere.
With Box, you can store any type of file in the cloud — from photos and videos to financial information — and access it easily anytime, anywhere.
Get Started
Attach Files in Tasks

Attach Files in Tasks

Bring any files stored in the cloud into a ClickUp task from your Box account.
Attach Files in Comments

Attach Files in Comments

Create comments with content from your Box account!

Link Multiple Accounts

ClickUp users can link one cloud storage account per Team.
This lets you keep ClickUp Teams and cloud files unique.
Create Google Files without Leaving ClickUp

Absolutely Unlimited Storage

For the cost of $5/month, enjoy unlimited storage, access to cloud apps,
and over 50 customizable features
Connect Drive Now

Looking for Another Cloud Storage Integration?

Check out Google Drive Check out Dropbox! Check out OneDrive!
Free forever with 100MB storage
Get Started
Free training & 24-hour support
Serious about security & privacy
Highest levels of uptime the last 12 months
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our cookie policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
Accept All Cookies
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our cookie policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
Accept All Cookies

Sign up for FREE and start using ClickUp in seconds!

Next
Please enter a valid email address
Contact Sales
Thanks!
We'll be right with you.
Save one day every week. Guaranteed.
We analyzed the time saved by over 4,000 teams after switching to ClickUp to manage their projects. That's 52 days back every year!
Please enter a valid email address
Get More Time
No, I want to waste 1 day per week