Sync Google Calendar and ClickUp

Sync between Google Calendar and ClickUp.
Update a task, see the change in Google. Update an event, see the change in ClickUp.
ClickUp Tasks
The perfect integration to better manage your team’s timelines, deadlines, and overall schedule for your Projects and Tasks!

Instantly sync with Google Calendar.

Sync your Google Calendar with ClickUp so changes in one platform are instantly reflected in the other.
Google Calendars are the best way to gain a traditional time view of all tasks at hand within the ClickUp app. Instantly get an overview of your task list for the day, week, or month!

Organize big projects on a Calendar and start crushing your tasks with time to spare. Block off time for your tasks, and stop letting distractions interfere with productivity.
Keep everything on the calendar for a little peace of mind.
Organize your schedule
Open the today view to investigate your day's agenda. Open the week view to get a clear layout of each day.
ClickUp and Google
Enable to the Google Calendars integration to ensure that everything in your ClickUp Calendar is synced in Google.
Customize your scheduling
Change the day your week starts on along with the way your date & time appear!
