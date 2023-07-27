Increase work efficiency with Make.

What is Make?

What is Make?

Make (formerly Integromat) is a no-code, visual integration platform that lets you connect ClickUp with any online apps or APIs to automate and optimize your workflows.

Connect ClickUp with 1000's of Tools.
Integrate almost any tool or API with your ClickUp Workspace using Make's visual automation builder. Create automation sequences with your email, calendars, messaging apps, and more.

Triggers

Explore hundreds of free templates.

Get a head start with hundreds of automation templates for ClickUp and other apps. Add new messages from Slack as tasks, create tasks from Hubspot CRM contacts, and more.

Actions

Automate hundreds of actions.

Set up automations for almost any ClickUp action and connect it with other tools. Create tasks with Custom Fields, assign comments to your team, make API calls, and much more.

Searches

Retrieve data from your ClickUp Workspace.

Use the search function to retrieve ClickUp data from other apps. See all Space views, get Lists from Folders, and find subtasks for specific tasks.

Templates

Get inspired by pre-made templates.

Get started with a variety of integration templates for popular ClickUp use cases. Add new messages from Slack as tasks, create tasks from HubSpot CRM contacts, and more.

Integrate with Make.

Save time by automating complex workflows between ClickUp and your other work tools with Make—no technical skills required.

