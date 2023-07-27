Single Sign-On
for ClickUp

Provide a heightened level of security for all of your ClickUp data.
Global Single Sign On for ClickUp

Google and Microsoft Authentication For Your Projects

Access ClickUp securely, in an instant

Sign up and log into ClickUp with your Google or Microsoft account to save you time and provide peace of mind.
Customize security settings for your team.

Team admins will be able to control if authentication is required, as well as if members of your G Suite or Microsoft team will be automatically invited when signing up. Your whole team can set it up fast.
Monitor which teammates use SSO

Admins can easily see who on their team has linked their Google or Microsoft account to ClickUp.

Be sure to check out our docs on Google & Microsoft SSO!

