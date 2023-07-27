Time Doctor and ClickUp

Add time tracking to your ClickUp tasks with Time Doctor.
Time Doctor and ClickUp
Please enter a valid email address
Get Started
Track time inside of ClickUp

Track time inside of ClickUp

Visualize how long it takes your team to complete projects and analyze accurate time data about how work gets done in ClickUp.
How it works

How it works

Install the Time Doctor Chrome extension and their desktop app . The Time Doctor icon will then show in your tasks and allow you to start tracking on a particular task.
Learn more
Keep everyone accountable

Keep everyone accountable

Time Doctor can also take screenshots of your employees’ work. This is great for remote employees to ensure accountability.

But wait, there's more...

Web & App Usage
Web & App Usage
See how much time your employees spend on each website and application they use.
Poor Time Use Resort
Poor Time Use Resort
See how long each employee has spent on websites that are not work-related.
Work Schedules
Work Schedules
Set up schedules for employees and track their attendance.
Popups
Popups
Our popups help users put their focus back on their work.
Payroll
Payroll
Easily pay your employees based on either hours tracked or on fixed salaries.
And much more...
Install the Extension Install the Desktop App
Free training & 24-hour support
Serious about security & privacy
Highest levels of uptime the last 12 months
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our cookie policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
Accept All Cookies
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our cookie policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
Accept All Cookies

Sign up for FREE and start using ClickUp in seconds!

Next
Please enter a valid email address
Contact Sales
Thanks!
We'll be right with you.
Save one day every week. Guaranteed.
We analyzed the time saved by over 4,000 teams after switching to ClickUp to manage their projects. That's 52 days back every year!
Please enter a valid email address
Get More Time
No, I want to waste 1 day per week