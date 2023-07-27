Zoom into your next meeting.

Make remote work a breeze by starting a Zoom meeting right from a ClickUp task.
What is Zoom?

Zoom is a video communication software
used by teams around the world for
conferencing, meetings, and webinars.
What you can do with Zoom in ClickUp:
Start a Zoom meeting in ClickUp.

ClickUp's Zoom integration allows you to start a meeting within tasks using the Zoom meeting button or the /zoom slash command!
Automatically join a meeting.

When a meeting is started, the link to join will automatically be posted in a comment for anyone involved to join.
View recording links in your tasks.

When meetings end, ClickUp automatically updates the task with details and an optional link to the recording.

Install Zoom

Install Zoom
