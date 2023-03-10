Manage Data
What is Jotform?
Trusted by 15+ million users, Jotform makes it easy to build powerful forms and manage submissions on any device, collaborate with your team, generate reports, and much more.
Gather project info, accept payments, and automate workflows with ClickUp's Jotform integration.
BUILD FORMS
Design your own form in minutes with Jotform’s no-code drag-and-drop builder. Share or embed to start collecting task requests, project details, and file uploads.
Get e-signatures
Create, share, and e-sign documents in minutes with Jotform Sign. Each time your document is filled out and e-signed, it will be finalized as a PDF, complete with an audit trail.
Integrate
Integrate Jotform with ClickUp to automatically send form and e-sign document data to your ClickUp Workspace as tasks, subtasks, or comments.
Work Together
Save time and eliminate manual data entry by pulling Jotform data directly into ClickUp to better manage meetings and schedules, share files, create work requests, and more.