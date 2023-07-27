ClickUp time tracking integration

Advanced time tracking for ClickUp. Track time, submit timesheets, stay on budget and estimates, automate reporting and payroll.

What is Everhour?

Everhour is a time management system with a strong focus on integrations. If you’re managing all your tasks in ClickUp, where there is a native time tracker (but limited), and you need advanced features, you’ll need to use a 3d-party service. But the majority of existing tools doesn’t offers real integration! Everhour, on the contrary, sync your projects and tasks, as well as inject the controls directly into the ClickUp interface. This saves you time and make data entry more accurate.
How does Everhour integrate with ClickUp:
Time next to your tasks

You'll see a timer, estimate, and reported time next to the task title, as well as total time, displayed by section or for the entire project.
Time in task details

In the task details, you’ll see the time reported by each employee and its progress, plus time on parent and subtasks. You can track time using the timer or log time manually. You can also set individual task estimates.
Project budget

Choose a billing method for your project: hourly, fixed fee, or non-billable. Set up the budget and the limits. Receive an email alert when you reach a certain threshold.
Timesheet button

Quickly look at all your timekeeping for a Day or Week as well as start the timer or add time and comments for the tasks you have been working on.
Mark any task as non-billable

Everhour lets you mark certain tasks inside the billable project as non-billable and thus exclude these tasks time from the billable amount calculation or set them with a custom rate.

