Zap Your Productivity to Life

What is Zapier?

What is Zapier?
Zapier handles automatic data transfer between applications in their extensive 1,000+ app network.
What you can do with Zapier in ClickUp:

Triggers (4)

Actions (8)
INSTANT
New Task
Trigger when tasks are added.
INSTANT
Task Changes
Trigger when a task changes
INSTANT
New Folder
Trigger when new folders are created
INSTANT
New List
Trigger when new lists are created
Create Folder
Creates a new folder
Create List
Creates a new list
Create Task
Creates a new task.
New Checklist
Add a checklist to a task
Post a Task Comment
Post a comment to a task
Time Tracked
Add time tracked to a task
Post Attachment
Post an attachment to a task.
Create Subtask
Creates a new subtask

How to connect Zapier with ClickUp:

Click on any of the Use this Zap buttons below.
Follow the prompts to sign up for a Zapier account, or sign in if you already have one.
Connect ClickUp and a complementary app to Zapier.
Follow the steps to set up the Zapier automation, known as a Zap.
Test out your new Zap.
You’re all set! The automation runs in the background, giving you time back in your day.
Where can I get support? This integration is supported by Zapier, email Zapier for support.
