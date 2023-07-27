A fundamentally
Using Slack in ClickUp
Create new tasks
Add from Slack

Create new tasks

In any channel, simply type /clickup new to quickly create a new task, right from your Slack feed.
Unfurl tasks
Show Detail

Unfurl tasks

When task links are posted in Slack, they’ll be instantly enriched with detail, context, and the ability to perform actions with the task.
Manage tasks
Take Action

Manage tasks

Dropdown actions let you manage due dates, priorities, statuses, and more, right from your Slack channels.
Turn messages into tasks and comments
Forward Messages

Turn messages into tasks and comments

Create tasks and comments from messages! Click the “more actions” option from any Slack message to add them to ClickUp.
Get notifications
In the Loop

Get notifications

ClickUp can instantly send notifications about tasks to Slack channels of your choice. This includes things like tasks created, comments added, and even status changes.

