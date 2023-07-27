Teamwork Makes the Dream Work!

Connect your Microsoft Teams account with your ClickUp Workspaces to keep everyone up-to-date.
Teams brings everything together in a shared workspace where you can chat, meet, share files, and work with business apps.
What you can do with MS Teams in ClickUp:

Rich unfurling lets your teammates know which task you're discussing. Additional details are automatically added to ClickUp links shared in your channels.
Any new comments, attachments, status changes, and assignee updates are sent directly into your Microsoft Teams channel, so you’re always in the loop.
Easily find and attach a task right into any Microsoft Teams conversation so your team knows exactly what you’re discussing.

Learn More Get Started
