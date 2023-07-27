Sync Harvest with ClickUp

Add Harvest to track time and associate it with ClickUp tasks

Harvest time tracking in ClickUp.

Automatically sync time with ClickUp tasks.

Set up in Seconds.

Authorize ClickUp to use Harvest and we’ll do the rest!
Changes are reflected in your Harvest timesheet.

As you add time to tasks in ClickUp, your timesheet will be updated with each entry containing the task title or the task ID.

Learn more about ClickUp’s Harvest integration here!

