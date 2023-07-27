Level-Up Your Inbox with ClickUp

Level-Up Your Inbox
What is Intercom?

Intercom shows you who is using your product
or website to personally communicate with
them through content, email, in-app and
web messages.
Use ClickUp without ever leaving Intercom
Create ClickUp tasks

From your Intercom inbox, quickly create a task that will automatically be sent to the ClickUp List you select.
Link ClickUp tasks

Link one or multiple tasks to a conversation in Intercom to quickly jump into the task or track its progress.
View links in ClickUp and in Intercom with real-time status updates

When you create or link a task to a ticket, a link to the Intercom conversation will automatically be added in your ClickUp task, so you can quickly hop into action.

Install Zendesk
