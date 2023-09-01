The challenge

Newly hybrid team needed to keep career development programs organized and transparent

Miami University's Center for Career Exploration and Success, comprising 25 members, organizes over 200 annual virtual and in-person events like career fairs, seminars, and panels each year.

The abrupt transition to remote work during the pandemic exacerbated existing challenges in sharing knowledge and maintaining consistent processes.

“For a team that was new to working remotely, suddenly having to learn how to run Zoom events for the first time–from ideation to execution–was no easy task,” says Michael Turner, Associate Director, at Miami University’s Center for Career Exploration and Success​​.

Before adopting ClickUp, the center relied on tools like email, Google Docs, Formstacks, and in-person meetings. Unfortunately, the lack of standardized processes hindered smooth knowledge transfer when employees left, leaving new hires without clear guidance.

"When teammates left, we didn’t know the mechanics of how they got their specific tasks accomplished—we just knew that they did,” Michael says. “This left our new employees without a roadmap or even a playbook training them how to read it.”

Recognizing this gap, Miami University's Center for Career Exploration and Success sought a project management solution to consolidate resources, enhance event coordination, and ensure effective student outcomes.