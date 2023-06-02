Not only has QubicaAMF streamlined project intake and management with ClickUp, but the company has also increased visibility around key performance indicators. For example, the Sales team uses ClickUp Dashboards to see how many projects they have in the pipeline, what has been sold, and how much revenue they’ve generated.

“With ClickUp, each salesperson has their own custom dashboard. They can see so much important information around the progression of their client projects and revenue impact that they couldn’t see before,” says Charles.

Project Coordinators also use the dashboards to keep track of their progress, and the department manager can get a bird’s-eye view of what every team member is working on. Leveraging this feature of ClickUp has helped the team save time creating reports and charts.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen any platform provide this level of visibility,” Charles says. “The ClickUp interface is clean and it’s easy to use.”