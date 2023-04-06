The challenge

Fragmented GTM planning obstructed go-to-market visibility

Tasked with driving growth for Finastra, the company’s marketing team was experiencing challenges caused by fragmented GTM plans, defined in different formats, and stored in several repositories. This resulted in campaigns inconsistently delivered and customer journeys that had room for improvement.

The team of 120+ staff was handling all marketing related demand generation functions. However, there was no central platform for all GTM plans by Business Unit, Geo, or campaigns to come together. Plans were scattered across multiple file locations, such as MS Teams, SharePoint or locally on laptops and in various formats, including Excel and PowerPoint. It was hard and time consuming to provide stakeholders with transparency in real time.

To mitigate this, the team spent hours in meetings delivering essential updates to stakeholders via slideshows on their GTM plans and their performance.