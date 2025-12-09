How ICM.S increases team satisfaction and client collaboration with ClickUp.

Customer Story

An award-winning firm, ICM.S has a strong reputation in the enterprise resource planning market for its project success and the continuous innovation of its offerings

90% of employees

are satisfied or very satisfied with ClickUp’s flexibility compared to previous tools

200+ empowered

project consultants

1 powerful productivity platform

for project and knowledge management

ICM.S is a leading IT consulting firm based in Treviso, Italy, specializing in enterprise solutions built on SAP technologies and known for delivering complex projects on time and on budget. As the company grew and took on more technically demanding work, its legacy project management and knowledge tools could no longer support the team’s scale. High licensing costs, inefficient client collaboration, and manual progress updates slowed project delivery and overloaded consultants with redundant communication.

To solve this, ICM.S replaced its fragmented tools with ClickUp’s flexible all-in-one platform. They centralized task and document management, standardized project templates, and improved both internal workflows and external collaboration with clients. ClickUp’s scalable structure allowed ICM.S to organize work efficiently for 200+ consultants and onboard clients directly without costly licenses.

  • Industry: Professional services
  • Employees: 200
  • Use Case: Client project collaboration
Learn how ICM.S improved its employee and client experience with ClickUp

