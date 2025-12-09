How ICM.S increases team satisfaction and client collaboration with ClickUp.

ICM.S is a leading IT consulting firm based in Treviso, Italy, specializing in enterprise solutions built on SAP technologies and known for delivering complex projects on time and on budget. As the company grew and took on more technically demanding work, its legacy project management and knowledge tools could no longer support the team’s scale. High licensing costs, inefficient client collaboration, and manual progress updates slowed project delivery and overloaded consultants with redundant communication.

To solve this, ICM.S replaced its fragmented tools with ClickUp’s flexible all-in-one platform. They centralized task and document management, standardized project templates, and improved both internal workflows and external collaboration with clients. ClickUp’s scalable structure allowed ICM.S to organize work efficiently for 200+ consultants and onboard clients directly without costly licenses.