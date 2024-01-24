The challenge

Duplicate work causes headaches for fast-moving team

In the fast-paced entertainment industry, it’s critical that Cartoon Network’s social media strategy is organized and that the team has everything they need to create and publish compelling content. Cartoon Network’s existing project management tools were holding the social team’s productivity back. This resulted in a complicated workflow.

“We were using a combination of tools for task management and calendar management,” says Sarah Lively, Director of Social Media at Cartoon Network. “The most painful thing was that when we needed to move a post, which is a daily occurrence, we had to make the update in both systems. You could easily see how that layer of duplicative work is time consuming.”

Cartoon Network’s Social Media team knew they had to find a solution that could tie social media strategy and planning together with content publishing and execution. To make that happen, they needed all of their tools into one platform.