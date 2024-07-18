Customer Story

Shipt's marketing org accelerates execution with ClickUp

shipt-sub

Consolidated 3+ communication channels

and achieved swifter cross-functional alignment.

Faster execution of marketing programs

after transitioning from Wrike to ClickUp.

One central platform for better collaboration

that simplified visibility and team workflows.

Company Overview
Shipt is an American delivery service owned by Target Corporation, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. Shipt connects local retailers in more than 5,000 cities with members who are looking for same-day delivery services.

Story Snapshot
Shipt’s Marketing PMO team transitioned from Wrike to ClickUp, improving visibility and efficiency across their widespread team.

  • Industry: Technology
  • Employees: 10,000+
  • Use Case: Project Management
shipt-overlay

The Challenge

Lackluster systems led to the search for better


The Marketing Project Management Office (PMO) team at Shipt is responsible for improving processes, managing marketing projects, and coordinating resources across creative, growth, and demand generation.

The team initially used Wrike to manage their projects, and faced significant limitations. Visibility and collaboration, especially for stakeholders outside of the immediate team, were restricted. This led to fragmented communication where some updates were posted in Slack while others in Wrike, making it difficult to maintain a cohesive workflow.

The need for a unified platform that could tie together operations and provide comprehensive visibility into projects became urgent.

Leslie Jones - Shipt

Leslie JonesSenior Marketing Project Manager

“Before ClickUp, we were using Wrike, which created roadblocks for team members needing access. We needed a more efficient solution.”

Shipt Logo

The Solution

Improved project management and resource allocation


Shipt’s Marketing PMO team turned to ClickUp to consolidate their project management processes into a single platform, effectively replacing Wrike. With ClickUp, the team now creates and manages request forms, project tasks, timelines, and schedules all in one place. This cohesive workflow made it so much simpler for the team to track and execute their marketing initiatives.

ClickUp has lifted the visibility roadblock, allowing anyone across the organization to interact with us directly in the platform." says Leslie Jones.

marketing campaigns dashboards

Centralized communication accelerates execution

The PMO team would share the latest update in Wrike, but stakeholders without access had to get up to speed via Slack. This resulted in information living in two separate places, which led to miscommunication and frustration for both parties.

Now with ClickUp, “we don’t have to set up separate Slack channels for external stakeholders. We can have all conversations within ClickUp,” says Leslie.

The PMO team can share an update, and everyone has the right visibility to see the latest progress. It's allowed the team to move faster now that decisions are clearly communicated in one place.

Forecasting resources made easy

The marketing team works hard to make sure Shipt is top of mind when shoppers need something delivered in a pinch–especially during the holiday season.

It’s imperative the team has the right resources at the ready, especially in seasons of high demand, and they plan to use ClickUp to help them allocate their resources effectively.

We want to tap into resource allocation planning to forecast the time and amount of people needed for upcoming projects,” says Leslie.

With better insight into the team’s capacity and what resources are needed, they’ll be able to maintain their execution efficiency, even when the busy season hits.

The Impact

Optimizing operations and driving success with ClickUp

With ClickUp, Shipt’s Marketing PMO team is more efficient in their day-to-day operations, making them a more strategic partner in managing the organization's biggest projects. The centralized platform gives them better visibility, streamlines communication, and helps them with resource planning–it’s become a vital tool in their mission to optimize marketing operations and drive success for the business.

Leslie Jones - Shipt

Leslie JonesSenior Marketing Project Manager

“ClickUp has allowed us to streamline our operations and improve our efficiency, making it easier to collaborate and manage our projects effectively.”

Shipt Logo

Curious to explore more?

Happy people consultation

Want results like this?

Book a 1:1 session to see how ClickUp can solve your biggest workflow challenges.

Hear from Customers

Check out more stories.

Over 2M teams rely on ClickUp to boost their productivity–see why with more stories linked below.

Join the ClickUp Showcase

Join a group demo

See the platform and ask questions live – a stress free way to see the art of the possible in ClickUp.

The everything app for work.

24/7 support

Weekly updates

Secure and compliant

99.9% uptime