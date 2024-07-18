Shipt’s Marketing PMO team turned to ClickUp to consolidate their project management processes into a single platform, effectively replacing Wrike. With ClickUp, the team now creates and manages request forms, project tasks, timelines, and schedules all in one place. This cohesive workflow made it so much simpler for the team to track and execute their marketing initiatives.

“ClickUp has lifted the visibility roadblock, allowing anyone across the organization to interact with us directly in the platform." says Leslie Jones.

Centralized communication accelerates execution

The PMO team would share the latest update in Wrike, but stakeholders without access had to get up to speed via Slack. This resulted in information living in two separate places, which led to miscommunication and frustration for both parties.

Now with ClickUp, “we don’t have to set up separate Slack channels for external stakeholders. We can have all conversations within ClickUp,” says Leslie.

The PMO team can share an update, and everyone has the right visibility to see the latest progress. It's allowed the team to move faster now that decisions are clearly communicated in one place.

Forecasting resources made easy

The marketing team works hard to make sure Shipt is top of mind when shoppers need something delivered in a pinch–especially during the holiday season.

It’s imperative the team has the right resources at the ready, especially in seasons of high demand, and they plan to use ClickUp to help them allocate their resources effectively.

“We want to tap into resource allocation planning to forecast the time and amount of people needed for upcoming projects,” says Leslie.

With better insight into the team’s capacity and what resources are needed, they’ll be able to maintain their execution efficiency, even when the busy season hits.