The Challenge
Lackluster systems led to the search for better
The Marketing Project Management Office (PMO) team at Shipt is responsible for improving processes, managing marketing projects, and coordinating resources across creative, growth, and demand generation.
The team initially used Wrike to manage their projects, and faced significant limitations. Visibility and collaboration, especially for stakeholders outside of the immediate team, were restricted. This led to fragmented communication where some updates were posted in Slack while others in Wrike, making it difficult to maintain a cohesive workflow.
The need for a unified platform that could tie together operations and provide comprehensive visibility into projects became urgent.
Leslie JonesSenior Marketing Project Manager
“Before ClickUp, we were using Wrike, which created roadblocks for team members needing access. We needed a more efficient solution.”