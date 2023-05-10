The challenge

In Atrato’s early days, the startup team of 10 found it easy to track software development projects and tasks using tools like Google Drive or Notion. However, as the Atrato team grew, the company faced new challenges.

Notion’s functionality was falling short because the tool didn’t provide a broad perspective on an entire project’s roadmap. It also didn’t allow projects to be organized into folders, lists, and tasks.

In addition, Atrato’s product team was unable to work across departments. If the team needed something from engineering, tech, or even leadership, they had to chase down help on Slack, which was time-consuming—and therefore wouldn’t scale as Atrato grew.

The company test-drove most of the popular productivity tools on the market, including Trello, Jira, and Monday.com, but none offered the flexibility Atrato needed to manage growth and new product releases with ease.

“Then we found ClickUp. The platform was the perfect combination–not too technical, and not too basic,” says Raúl Becerra, Associate Product Manager at Atrato. “It gave us the flexibility to create, move, and organize teams and projects in their own way.”