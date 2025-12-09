Customer Story

How RevPartners delivers client projects 64% faster with ClickUp.

As a growing professional services company with a remote workforce, RevPartners’ existing project management tools were hindering the company’s ability to streamline business operations.

64% faster

client project delivery

83% decrease

in project planning time

50% cost savings

with one converged workspace

RevPartners is a rapidly growing professional services company that designs and executes revenue engines to help businesses scale marketing, sales, and operations. As the team expanded—with more clients and employees joining remotely—the company struggled to manage projects across multiple tools like Notion, Trello, and Asana. Disjointed systems slowed planning, convoluted workflows, and limited their ability to scale operations efficiently.

To overcome this, RevPartners adopted ClickUp as a centralized work productivity platform to streamline business operations across pods (small client-focused teams). With ClickUp, the company consolidated tools, standardized processes with templates, improved transparency across teams, and automated project planning.

  • Industry: Professional services
  • Employees: 30+
  • Use Case: Client project delivery
