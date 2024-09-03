The Challenge
Requests from different systems led to inefficiencies
Made In Cookware struggled with poor collaboration across multiple platforms such as Airtable, Monday, Trello, and Notion. These disparate systems led to fragmented workflows and communication breakdowns, which was difficult for their new Director of Technology, Kris, to manage.
Understanding that Made In needed a tool to consolidate their work effectively and provided an AI solution, Kris went with ClickUp to revamp how the company operated.
Kris LevineDirector of Technology
"We were on Airtable, Monday, Trello, Notion... it was a mess. Nothing was working."