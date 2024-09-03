Kris had prior experience with ClickUp for personal task management, which gave him confidence in its potential for broader organizational use. The evaluation process revealed that ClickUp’s offering provided so much more than anticipated, offering advanced features that catered to Made In Cookware’s complex needs.

ClickUp's centralized platform brought together their systems, allowing different teams to collaborate effectively. Made In Cookware utilized Forms and Automations to build an advanced ticketing system, a critical component for Kris, which streamlined IT requests and eliminated the need for scattered emails and Slack messages. Marketing, product, and other teams were able to tag and collaborate within a single platform, enhancing visibility and accountability.

"After we finished the ClickUp evaluation, we really didn't want to do any more. We realized this is great, and we don't need to look at anything else."

Advanced Features and Customization

One of the standout features was ClickUp's flexibility in creating custom workflows and automations. Kris highlighted the use of ClickUp’s Whiteboards, task tracking, and knowledge management as transformative for their operations.

The ability to document processes and provide self-service help articles empowered team members to find solutions independently, reducing the load on IT support. Kris and the Made In team recognized the importance of ClickUp Brain and its AI capabilities to make their knowledge management dream a reality.

Implementation and Onboarding

The implementation of ClickUp was spearheaded by Darby, a partner ClickUp implementation consultant from L5.ai. Despite a tight three-week deadline to transition from Airtable, Darby ensured a seamless migration, handling data transfer, system setup, and team training. His approach was methodical and collaborative, addressing the unique requirements of each team within Made In Cookware.

“I've had such a positive experience with ClickUp, with L5 and Darby, with everything,” says Kris.