Made In Cookware cuts service ticket time by 20% with ClickUp

3 to 5 minutes shaved off each service ticket

with a structured Form intake and cross-departmental collaboration.

80% adoption rate in less than 4 months

through consultant-led implementation and flexible design.

Ahead of schedule data migration

from Airtable to ClickUp as teams are excited to adopt the new platform.

Company Overview
Made In Cookware is a premium kitchenware brand committed to delivering professional-quality cookware and kitchen accessories to both home cooks and professional chefs. Founded on the principles of quality, craftsmanship, and performance, Made In Cookware offers a range of products that combine traditional techniques with modern innovations.

Story Snapshot
Made In Cookware's technology team was managing incoming requests and projects from a variety of different locations. They understood that without an efficient way to manage this backlog, they would continue to be impacted.

  • Industry: Cookware
  • Employees: 50+
  • Use Case: Company-wide operations
The Challenge

Requests from different systems led to inefficiencies


Made In Cookware struggled with poor collaboration across multiple platforms such as Airtable, Monday, Trello, and Notion. These disparate systems led to fragmented workflows and communication breakdowns, which was difficult for their new Director of Technology, Kris, to manage.

Understanding that Made In needed a tool to consolidate their work effectively and provided an AI solution, Kris went with ClickUp to revamp how the company operated.

Director of Technology

"We were on Airtable, Monday, Trello, Notion... it was a mess. Nothing was working."

The Solution

Centralized task management reimagined


Kris had prior experience with ClickUp for personal task management, which gave him confidence in its potential for broader organizational use. The evaluation process revealed that ClickUp’s offering provided so much more than anticipated, offering advanced features that catered to Made In Cookware’s complex needs.

ClickUp's centralized platform brought together their systems, allowing different teams to collaborate effectively. Made In Cookware utilized Forms and Automations to build an advanced ticketing system, a critical component for Kris, which streamlined IT requests and eliminated the need for scattered emails and Slack messages. Marketing, product, and other teams were able to tag and collaborate within a single platform, enhancing visibility and accountability.

"After we finished the ClickUp evaluation, we really didn't want to do any more. We realized this is great, and we don't need to look at anything else."

MiC Form

Advanced Features and Customization

One of the standout features was ClickUp's flexibility in creating custom workflows and automations. Kris highlighted the use of ClickUp’s Whiteboards, task tracking, and knowledge management as transformative for their operations.

The ability to document processes and provide self-service help articles empowered team members to find solutions independently, reducing the load on IT support. Kris and the Made In team recognized the importance of ClickUp Brain and its AI capabilities to make their knowledge management dream a reality.

Implementation and Onboarding

The implementation of ClickUp was spearheaded by Darby, a partner ClickUp implementation consultant from L5.ai. Despite a tight three-week deadline to transition from Airtable, Darby ensured a seamless migration, handling data transfer, system setup, and team training. His approach was methodical and collaborative, addressing the unique requirements of each team within Made In Cookware.

I've had such a positive experience with ClickUp, with L5 and Darby, with everything,” says Kris.

List view for MiC

The Impact

Making their work work for them

By adopting ClickUp, Made In Cookware is completely revolutionizing the way they operate. The centralized platform reduced each ticket resolution time by minutes, and allows the company to collaborate in a single platform. While they are still new to ClickUp, Made In Cookware looks forward to further integrating ClickUp’s features, such as Whiteboards and advanced dashboard reporting, to enhance their operations even more.

With the addition of ClickUp’s AI tool, ClickUp Brain, Made In Cookware is keen on discovering how automated they can make their knowledge management and ticket system delivery operate.

Director of Technology

