How STANLEY Security Teams Collaborate and Save One Day Every Week with ClickUp

Learn how STANLEY Security empowers its global brand and marketing teams to align, collaborate, and work more effectively with ClickUp.
Industry: Security Solution
Employees: 1,000+
Use Cases: Alignment, collaboration,
global database
01Challenge
In prior years, STANLEY Security's marketing teams had relied on legacy tools such as Excel and email for internal communication and task management. 

As teams became more integrated during the pandemic, there was a need for a scalable project management tool to run a global enterprise that would help break down silos and boost productivity.
02Solution
  • Align global teams with a single Workspace
  • Streamline communication in one place
  • Organize documents and SOPs into a global database
03Outcome
Once siloed across multiple tools, STANLEY Security's distributed teams now collaborate in single, shared Workspace with ClickUp. This has enabled STANLEY Security to save time on meetings, reporting and sharing, and increase productive teamwork.
Their story

Results with ClickUp

8+ hours
saved weekly
on meetings and updates for UK &
Central Europe teams
50%
decrease
in time spent on report building
& sharing
80%
increase
in improved teamwork
David Corner
David Corner,
Digital Manager, Europe
“Our challenge was to create a virtual organization that provided enough structure without stifling the different teams, all with a different culture and work style. The secret sauce was to embrace a truly bottoms up approach with everybody sharing their best practices along the way. The result has been a collaborative virtual culture that is truly self-directed and constantly self-improving through user innovation and feedback.”
