How STANLEY Security Teams Collaborate and Save One Day Every Week with ClickUp

In prior years, STANLEY Security's marketing teams had relied on legacy tools such as Excel and email for internal communication and task management.
As teams became more integrated during the pandemic, there was a need for a scalable project management tool to run a global enterprise that would help break down silos and boost productivity.
Once siloed across multiple tools, STANLEY Security's distributed teams now collaborate in single, shared Workspace with ClickUp. This has enabled STANLEY Security to save time on meetings, reporting and sharing, and increase productive teamwork.