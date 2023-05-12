The challenge

Seequent's Customer Experience (CX) team was using multiple tools to manage and collaborate on marketing projects. With work scattered across different apps, they couldn't support the scale needed to take campaigns to the next level.

What's more, the team didn't have a central line of sight into resource availability, which made smooth project management even more difficult. Ad hoc processes and poor visibility into projects led to employees working in silos, unaware that projects sometimes overlapped.

Seequent’s leadership knew something needed to change, so they asked Marketing Operations Manager Victoria Berryman to find a single project management solution. That's when she discovered ClickUp and everything started to fall into place.