Poor Cross-Departmental Collaboration

The lack of organization and project visibility affected the other parts of the business. The unclear project goals and timeline caused poor communication and cross-departmental collaboration; leadership and team members spent hours each week trying to find what they needed when they needed it.



This led to improper reporting and sometimes, missed deadlines; often, they found themselves scrambling to get answers from other teams and scheduling emergency meetings. Darya's team often found themselves learning about project changes through word of mouth, which clearly wasn't the most effective way.



Needless to say, these events ultimately lead to process inefficiencies and chaos at work since employees couldn't access the information the teams needed in order to stay up to date with important changes.