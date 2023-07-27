HYPERVSN is
an award-winning British technology company, responsible for creating the world’s first Integrated 3D
Holographic Display System. Their focus remains on "providing new and compelling products that push the
boundaries of visual 3D holographic technology."
From the local headquarters located in London, England, HYPERVSN services 170+ partners in over 80 countries and has grown to employ over 150 people throughout 6 countries including USA, Germany, and Italy.
With teams in Hardware & Software Engineering, Operations, Finance, Sales, Marketing, and Design spread across different countries, HYPERVSN needed to hone in their communication—enter Darya to help with that!
Communications Lead, Darya Krakovyak, manages the company's events and promotion planning across the globe. Her number one goal? Improve project visibility and create team transparency to deliver successful product launches.
The combination of teams working in different time zones, toggling between multiple work tools every day, and the lack of structure in their workflow resulted in scattered communication and missed updates. This ultimately caused chaotic product launches and led to other organizational challenges such as poor project visibility, asset management, and cross-departmental collaboration.
Darya and the HYPERVSN team set out on a mission to eliminate this misalignment and ensure global teams had transparency into launch tasks, timelines, and goals.
Manage team and company-wide objectives like Darya using Goals in ClickUp.
With the help of ClickUp Goals, HYPERVSN's leadership and team members are able to effectively visualize project goals and create visibility surrounding launch updates for distributed teams around the globe.
ClickUp Goals enable Darya and her team to limit outdated and unreliable communication systems like email and phone calls for a more scalable approach.
Now, everyone has easy access to view important metrics, assets, and project details all in one place, replacing the once scattered communication environment with a more structured workflow for project launches.
Make the most of your goal management with task Watchers, measurable Goal Targets, and Task Tray.