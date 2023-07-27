You're going to
LOVE the Task Tray.

Don't close it. Minimize it.

Keep your tasks top of mind all day with the task tray. If you're in the middle of something, just minimize it and come back to it later. When you don't know what to do next, look to your Tray!

The New Way To Organize Your Day

Your Task Tray.

Your Task Tray.

Minimize a task from any view. Keep your
important items with you until you’re
completely done.
Stop tab fever.

Stop tab fever.

Opening a new browser tab isn't
going to affect the tasks in your tray.
They're all still there!
Save your work.

Save your work.

Halfway through writing a comment?
No worries. The comment is still there
when you return.

Why keep Tasks in your Tray?

Priorities aren't always 100% accurate.
Tasks with overlapping due dates aren't ideal.
Tracking tasks through the notifications feed can be overwhelming.

See The Task Tray In Action!
