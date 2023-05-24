The challenge

With manufacturing operations on four continents and 20,000 employees around the globe, CEMEX has a wide range of marketing needs. In recent years, the company’s leadership team set out to streamline and scale its marketing functions. They established an internal agency and center of excellence for producing creative and content: the CEMEX Content Studio.

However, the newly formed group of copywriters, graphic designers, and motion graphics creators lacked the foundational tools to truly scale operations.

“Everyone was working in silos,” says Oscar Aguilar, Marketing Operations Manager at CEMEX. “People and teams weren’t communicating on projects they were working on, so we were wasting a lot of time on duplicate work.”

Since no formal process existed to intake project requests, stakeholders would simply email or message individual team members. This made it difficult for project leaders to understand a team’s bandwidth and establish clear service level agreements.

So Oscar’s manager tasked him with finding a productivity platform that could help standardize marketing operations to save time and drive team efficiency.